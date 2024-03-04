Baigewallet, a cutting-edge financial solution platform dedicated to simplifying savings and investments for Nigerians, has signed veteran Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, as its Brand Ambassador.

In addition to this collaboration, Baigewallet has reiterated its commitment to delivering exceptional value to users, as the platform offers up to 17 per cent annual returns on investments, providing an attractive opportunity for individuals seeking financial growth.

Baigewallet prioritises the security and professional management of funds as all funds are expertly handled by Fortitudinal Asset Managers, an asset management firm duly licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of Nigeria.

Known for her versatility and unwavering commitment to excellence, Kate Henshaw perfectly embodies the values and vision of Baigewallet. As an Ambassador, she will play a pivotal role in promoting financial literacy and showcasing the user-friendly features of Baigewallet that make managing finances a seamless experience.

Baigewallet’s commitment to empowering individuals to achieve their financial goals aligns seamlessly with Kate Henshaw’s passion for encouraging positive change. Together, they aim to inspire a new era of financial wellness and independence.

The CEO at Baigewallet, Fisayo Bejide, in a press statement made available to LEADERSHIP, said, “We are delighted to welcome Kate Henshaw to the Baigewallet family. Her influence and dedication to making a positive impact resonate with our mission to simplify financial management for everyone.”

Kate Henshaw expressed her excitement about the partnership, stating, “Simplicity and consistency have always been my guiding principles and mantra, I am delighted that Baigewallet shares these same values regarding savings and investments. Our goal is to empower as many individuals as possible to achieve financial independence and stability.”

The collaboration marks a significant milestone for Baigewallet as they continue to grow and innovate in the fintech space. The partnership with Kate Henshaw reinforces their commitment to making financial well-being accessible to all.