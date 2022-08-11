Ahead of the 2023 presentation election, a group known as Igbo Kwenu 4 Asiwaju, a brainchild of Omaluegwuoku Progressives Initiative (OPI), has organised a tour for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The tour, which will cover Kano and Yobe States respectively, was to enlighten people about the credibility of Tinubu.

The campaign is led by Amb. Mrs. Ginika Tor, a Federal Commissioner in the Federal Character Commission (FCC).

Earler, Mrs Tor led the OPI team to a townhall meeting at Sabon-Gari in Kano State and informed the people that the tour was not a campaign programme but an avenue to interact with her Igbo brothers and sisters on a one-on-one basis.

She said the aim was to bring them to come to terms with the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the APC’s presidential standard bearer and the need to vote the Asiwaju/Shettima ticket in 2023.

Tor noted that if the Igbos, who are members of APC are not personally convinced about the ticket up to this point in time, then they (Igbos) will not be able to vigourously campaign for the election of the APC presidential candidate.

She said it was for this singular reason that she and her team resolved to embark on this tour of the six geo-political zones to intimate them on the need to shun ethnic and religious sentiments in making their choices on who to vote for as president in 2023.

In his remarks, the National Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Hon. Dayo Isreal, who also graced the occasion, said he came to add his voice with that of his sister, Mrs Tor, in telling the people what Asiwaju is capable of.

He said Asiwaju is a voice, the hope for Nigeria, an opportunity giver and lots more.

Also, Emmanuel Ogbonna, Ph.D., also told the Igbos that they should make better calculations in their decision making so that they can be lifted from their current situation to a better place.

Also, in Yobe State, upon arrival, Chief Emmanuel Ogbonna, an APC stalwart and member of the Governing Board of Omaluegwuoku Progressive Initiative, persuaded Igbos to join hands with the group to vote in Tinubu/Shettima in 2023.

Alh. Ibrahim Hamza, a member of the BpT of OPI, in the same vein, admonished the audience on the need for the Igbos to wisely pitch their tent with the Tinubu camp.

The Yobe State Woman Leader of APC also addressed the gathering and told the Igbos that Asiwaju/Shettima ticket is the revival Nigerians needed at this point in time and tey should not make the mistake of losing the opportunity.

In her remarks in Yobe, Tor informed the Igbos that the compentence, capability and the credibility of Asiwaju and Shettima were not in doubt and their footprints are visible for anyone to see, hence they should not hesitate to join hands with OPI to vote Asiwaju/Shettima as the President and Vice President respectively in 2023.

She emphasised that, “how can you vote uncertainty against certainty?”

According to her, Asiwaju laid the foundation for a modern Lagos State between 1999-2007 and leap frogged the State’s IGR from a paltry N600m per month to over N10bn monthly and it is upon that foundation that successive administrations of Lagos State have leveraged to continue to deliver dividends of democracy to Lagosians.

She also mentioned that Asiwaju and Shettima had identified and supported credible successors in their respective states to build on the foundations for good governance that they laid.

She concluded by saying that it is evidently clear that the two seasoned administrators were capable of positively transforming Nigeria for the benefit of all.