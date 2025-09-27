President Bola Tinubu arrived in Lagos on Friday on a working visit to the former seat of government as Nigeria prepares for a low-key 65th Independence Anniversary.

According to a statement by Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President moved to Lagos after attending the coronation of His Imperial Majesty, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, in the ancient city of Ibadan in Oyo State.

While in Lagos, President Tinubu would meet with players in Nigeria’s private sector and senior government officials.

“He will visit Imo on Tuesday, September 30, to commission projects done by Governor Hope Uzodimma,” he stated.

“As part of the Independence anniversary, the President will also commission the remodelled National Theatre, which has been renamed the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts,” he added.