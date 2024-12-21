Senator representing Abia North, Orji Uzor Kalu, has asked Nigerians to support President Bola Tinubu administration, describing Tinubu as a ‘listening President’.

Kalu, a former governor of Abia State, made the call in a post on his Facebook page on Saturday night following his visit to President Tinubu at the latter’s private residence in Lagos.

The federal lawmaker, who doubles as the chairman of the Senate Committee on Privatisation, said his ‘friendly private visit’ to Tinubu was to commend his ‘courageous strides’ and it also provided a benefit of an independent assessment of the areas that require the President’s urgent attention.

Kalu wrote: “I had to pay my friend and brother of the class of 1999 Governors, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, a friendly private visit to commend his courageous strides in sailing the course of the nation and also give him the benefit of an independent assessment of the areas that require his urgent attention.

“He was so appreciative of the thoughtfulness of the visit and promised that I would, within a short while, see improvements on the issues I pointed out to him.

“Honestly, one thing I want Nigerians to know and appreciate, is the fact that we have a listening President, who is running a responsive and pragmatic Government and hence, the need to be supported by all well meaning Nigerians.”