President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, launched the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day emblem appeal fund at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, with a personal donation of N200 million.

This is even he reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to honouring fallen heroes and supporting serving troops who continue to confront terrorism, insurgency, banditry and other security threats across the country.

Advertisement

Speaking ahead of the annual commemoration scheduled for January 15, the President said the Remembrance Day remains a solemn reminder of the cost of peace and the sacrifices made to preserve Nigeria’s unity.

He noted that the courage, discipline and resilience of Nigeria’s Armed Forces have helped stabilize many communities and strengthened national security. “As a grateful nation, we must honour the fallen, support the wounded, and care for all who answer the call to serve,” Tinubu said, adding that the unyielding spirit of serving troops in the face of danger remains a source of national pride.

The President praised the Armed Forces for demonstrating exceptional bravery across multiple theatres of operation, pointing out that their sustained efforts have reclaimed territories, restored normalcy to violence-affected areas and advanced the country’s broader security objectives.

He explained that improved coordination among security agencies has contributed to significant gains, including the surrender of tens of thousands of insurgents, the neutralization of major terrorist leaders and the rescue of captives held in various enclaves.

He also disclosed that the maritime domain has witnessed increased stability, with oil theft, piracy and illegal fishing considerably contained through enhanced naval operations and the acquisition of advanced platforms for the Army, Navy and Air Force.

Tinubu further announced that the Ministry of Defence is developing a new programme designed to reclaim ungoverned spaces across the country by leveraging the experience of retired military personnel.

According to him, the initiative aims to restore government presence, strengthen security in abandoned or vulnerable areas and turn previously unsafe zones into hubs of economic activity, thereby preventing the resurgence of violence.

This year’s remembrance activities also feature a new innovation introduced by the Ministry of Defence — the “Thank a Soldier” QR-code platform, which allows Nigerians at home and abroad to send messages of appreciation to serving troops.

The President said the initiative will promote digital engagement, encourage youth participation and deepen bonds of solidarity with the military. He urged Nigerians to wear the 2026 emblem with pride, describing it as a symbol of honour, sacrifice and national gratitude.

Tinubu called on citizens to reject divisive rhetoric and instead uphold respect, tolerance and mutual understanding.

He emphasised that Nigeria’s diversity is a national asset that must be cherished and defended, stressing that national unity remains essential to the country’s progress and stability.

“Our true strength lies in our ability to rise above differences and work together toward a common purpose,” he said.

Reaffirming his administration’s commitment to troop welfare, the President listed ongoing improvements in allowances, barracks renovation, healthcare services, expanded health maintenance and transparent pension verification through BVN and NIN integration.

He pledged that the welfare of security personnel will remain a central priority under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

At the event, Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced a donation of N100 million, while the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, contributed N20 million to the appeal fund.

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, senior lawmakers, ministers, service chiefs, intelligence heads and leaders of paramilitary agencies were also present at the emblem launch.