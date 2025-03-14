President Bola Tinubu received a delegation from the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) on Thursday evening in Abuja.

The meeting, held at the State House, focused on national unity, security, and social development, providing an opportunity for the President and the Catholic Bishops to discuss critical issues affecting the nation’s well-being, with an emphasis on fostering stability and progress.

The meeting came amid ongoing tensions between the Nigerian government and the CBCN.

LEADERSHIP recalls that the Catholic bishops raised concerns about various national challenges, including the state of the economy, rising insecurity, corruption, and high youth unemployment.

President of the CBCN, Archbishop Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji, issued a public statement, warning that Nigeria risks further instability if the issues were not addressed urgently.

In response to the CBCN’s criticisms, the Presidency strongly defended the Tinubu administration’s policies and actions, maintaining that President Tinubu’s leadership was guiding the nation in the right direction.