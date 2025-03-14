In celebration of International Women’s Day (IWD), Aktivate, Africa’s growing influencer marketing platform, went beyond words to appreciate women in the creator community. As part of its commitment to empowering female influencers, Aktivate hosted a special spa and relaxation experience for four deserving women who won the brand’s IWD giveaway.

The giveaway, designed to reward and uplift female creators, saw numerous influencers sharing their stories about the challenges of balancing work, personal life, and content creation. At the end of the campaign, Sharon, Elizabeth, Busayo, and Halimah were treated to a day of luxury, self-care, and tranquility at a premium spa, giving them a well-deserved break from their daily hustle.

A Well-Deserved Treat for Women in the Creator Economy

The winning creators had the chance to unwind, rejuvenate, and enjoy a rare moment of peace, courtesy of Aktivate. After their experience, they shared their excitement and gratitude:

Sharon, a content creator and mother, expressed how much the experience meant to her:

“I had a very amazing time. Do you know what it means to have a toddler at home? Ugh! The experience was really refreshing.”

Elizabeth, who had been longing for a moment to herself, described the session as exactly what she needed:

“The experience was relaxing. I really needed this, and I’m glad I enjoyed myself.”

Halimah, who had been dealing with a particularly stressful few weeks, found peace in the calming atmosphere of the spa:

“It was a series of calming moments that personally relaxed me because these past few weeks have been particularly stressful for me.”

Aktivate’s Commitment to Women in the Influencer Space

Aktivate recognizes the unique challenges that women, especially creators, face in balancing multiple responsibilities while building their personal brands. The IWD campaign was a way to show appreciation and offer a meaningful reward beyond financial compensation—one that encouraged wellness and self-care.

Women are a vital part of the creator economy, and it’s important for them to know that their hard work and creativity don’t go unnoticed. This campaign was just a small way to remind female creators that they deserve moments of rest and self-care.

More Initiatives to Come

This campaign is just one of the many ways Aktivate aims to support and uplift influencers. As a brand that bridges the gap between creators and brands, Aktivate remains committed to empowering influencers, fostering meaningful collaborations, and ensuring that creators feel valued.

For more updates on upcoming initiatives and campaigns, follow Aktivate on social media or sign up for the platform today.

About Aktivate

Aktivate is an all-in-one platform that helps brands discover, collaborate with, and pay African influencers. With features like influencer discovery, campaign management, and performance tracking, Aktivate is revolutionizing the influencer marketing space in Africa.

For brands, Aktivate offers features such as:

✅ Influencer discovery – Find the right influencers based on audience demographics, engagement, and content niche.

✅ Campaign management – Run and track influencer campaigns efficiently from start to finish.

✅ Performance tracking – Get real-time insights and analytics to measure campaign success.

As influencer marketing continues to shape the digital economy, Aktivate remains committed to bridging the gap between brands and influencers, ensuring seamless collaborations that drive impact. Book a demo session with Aktivate today to discover how our platform simplifies your influencer marketing campaigns and achieve marketing goals.

