President Bola Tinubu has condoled with the Delta State Government and the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the passing of Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Terry O. Okorodudu.

AVM Okorodudu, a chieftain of the APC in Delta State, passed away on September 9 at the age of 70.

In a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu commiserated with the party stalwart’s wife, children, Okorodudu family, associates and friends.

The President recognised Okorodudu’s significant contributions to APC’s fortunes at the state and national levels, including serving as a member of the security committee of his 2023 Presidential Campaign Council.

Tinubu also noted the meritorious military career of the retired Air Vice Marshal, who earned his commission as a Nigerian Air Force pilot officer on January 5, 1976.

Okorodudu served as Defence Attaché at the Nigerian Embassy in Moscow, Russia, from February 2006 to July 2009.

He was the pioneer Managing Director of Aeronautical Engineering and Technical Services Limited (a subsidiary of the Nigerian Air Force) and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Harry’s Friends Club, a think-tank for good governance.

“AVM Okorodudu was my political ally for many years. He rose to the peak of his career and mentored countless officers. He worked diligently and selflessly for our country.

“I pray that Almighty God will grant his soul eternal rest and comfort his family,” Tinubu prayed.