President Bola Tinubu has extended his heartfelt condolence to the governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno on the shocking passing of his beloved wife, Pastor Patience Umo Eno.

The President, in a statement on behalf of the Federal Government by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga commiserated with the Eno family, the government, and the people of Akwa Ibom state during this grim time.

Tinubu joined them in mourning the painful and profound loss of the state’s First Lady, noting the support of the departed to the administration of Governor Eno.

The President affirmed that Patience Eno, as the wife to a visionary governor and an ordained gospel minister, embodied humility, resilience, and loyalty.

He acknowledged that through her ‘Golden Initiative for All,’ the late First Lady demonstrated her passion for serving the people and residents of Akwa Ibom State with love, honesty, and dedication, leaving a positive impact that will continue to inspire future generations.

President Tinubu trusts that her selfless service to improve the lives of women, children, and the vulnerable will forever remain an important part of Akwa Ibom’s history, a legacy that will continue to inspire and be appreciated by future generations.

He committed the grieving family, friends, and relatives to the comfort of the eternal God, who is the source of life and holds the future of all creation in his hands.

Tinubu further expressed trust in the bereaved people’s resilience and strength during this challenging time, offering reassurance and support.