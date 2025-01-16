President Bola Tinubu has expressed his deepest sympathy and condolences to the Lagos State Government and the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the death of Chief Akinsanya Sunny Ajose, an elder statesman and former Head of Service.

Chief Ajose died in the early hours of Thursday, January 16, 2025 at the age of 78.

The President, in a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga commiserated particularly with the people of Badagry over the passage of the elder statesman.

He described the late Ajose as a statesman, party loyalist and committed APC apex leader in Badagry who was also a unifying force in Lagos State.

Recalling his relationship with Ajose as the Head of Service during his time as governor, President Tinubu underscored the deceased’s commitment to reforming the service.

“He was an astute administrator and dogged civil servant. When I appointed him the Head of Service, he became a rallying point. He had a considerable influence on the workers. He was pivotal in getting the civil service behind our policies and initiatives.

“Even after his tenure as head of service, we remained very close because of his leadership qualities and because he was an important partner in development,” the President remarked.

Tinubu said Pa Ajose made immense contributions to developing not only his Badagry Constituency, but also the entire state.

He added that it was a mark of recognition of his important role that he was the sole representative from Badagry in the Lagos State Governance Advisory Council.

While commiserating with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the government, and the people of the state, the President prayed for strength and support for the Ajose family and eternal rest for Pa Ajose’s soul.

Ajose was born on February 10, 1946, in Badagry. After his primary and secondary education in Nigeria, he went to the United States for his tertiary education and obtained a bachelor’s degree in Liberal Arts and Science from the University of Illinois, Chicago in 1973.

In 1974, he received Master of Arts in Social Science from Governors State University, also in the United States.

He joined the Lagos Civil Service in 1979 and rose to become Lagos State’s Head of Service in 2004 under then Governor Bola Tinubu, now the president of Nigeria.