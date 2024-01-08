President Bola Tinubu has received the news of the passing of one of Nigeria’s finest football coaches, Mr. Sebastian Brodericks-Imasuen, with a heavy heart.

Brodericks-Imasuen, a footballer-turned-coach, led Nigeria’s Golden Eagles to victory at the inaugural FIFA U16 World Championship in China in 1985.

President Tinubu in a statement by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale celebrated the football icon, who brought hope and inspired national pride by his industry, devotion, and diligence on and off the pitch, describing him as a true Nigerian hero.

The President sympathized with the Imasuen family, the football community, the government of Edo State, and all those who mourn this agonizing loss while praying for the repose of the soul of the dearly departed.