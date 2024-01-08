President Bola Tinubu has cleared the outstanding payment owned the Nigeria’s senior national football team, Super Eagles and other sporting teams of the country.

Sports development minister, Senator John Owan-Enoh, disclosed this while playing host to his guests after a Thanksgiving service at holy family catholic church Ikom LGA on Saturday in Cross River.

Enoh said no president in Nigeria has shown the level of commitment displayed by President Tinubu as far as sports development in the country is concerned.

“The senior team national coaches has not been paid for 15 months, the salary is about $1.350 million.

“The senior national team and other national teams; females, under 20 had a backlog of unpaid allowances, unpaid promises, and all of that piling up close to about N12 billion,” Enoh said.

“The president has approved all of that payment. There’s no better way to show support and leadership than what he has done”.The Minister maintained.”

Enoh stated that if there was any facet of the economy that president Bola Ahmed Tinubu is interested to revive is sports which would show joy, peace and happiness across all households.

The Minister charged players and managers of the senior national team to redouble their effort towards victory as the entire nation would be waiting in anticipation of victory.

While admitting that the sports sector is truly controversial but one can always triumph with hard work said,

“Every step you take is controversial but to the glory of God I’m able to navigate through that and we are not in any controversy.”