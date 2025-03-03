President Bola Tinubu has expressed grief over the passing of the Sarkin Sasa, Alhaji Haruna Maiyasin Katsina who was until his death the Chairman of the Council of Arewa Traditional Leaders in the 17 southern states.

The late Sarkin Sasa who died at the age of 125 was buried during the weekend in Sasa, Akinyele local government area of Oyo State.

Tinubu, in a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga described the community leader’s death as a huge loss to the country, given his significant influence and contributions to peaceful coexistence among Nigerians.

The president extended condolences to the Sarkin Sasa family, the people and government of Oyo and Katsina states, as well as the leaders of Arewa communities in the southern states.