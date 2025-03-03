The spokesperson for the Senate, Senator Yemi Adaramodu on Monday said that the case of alleged sexual harassment made by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, is not before the Senate.

LEADERSHIP recalls that Senator Natasha had last week attributed her faceoff with the Senate President to her refusal of love advances from him.

Adaramodu, who reacted to the issue which has gained widespread controversy, disclosed while speaking on Arise TV’s ‘Morning Show’ that the Senate will not debate what is not before it because “there was never a case of sexual harassment.

“The issue of bringing it up in the senate committee is like asking a court to pick a case from the motor park or the police when nobody has made any complaint to the court.”

He added that the Senate would not investigate or deliberate on issues just because they are trending on social media.

“There must be an explicit, straight-forward complaint from any senator for that matter, about any misdemeanor that that person alleges that anybody has committed against him or her,” Adaramodu said.

He also maintained that the only case before the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petition is Akpoti-Uduaghan not complying with the Senate standing orders.

He said, “The only matter before the Senate is between Senator Natasha and the rest of the senators, that she is not complying with the standing orders of the Senate. No other issues.”