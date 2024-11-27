President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Jami’u Abiola, son of late winner of June 12, 1993 presidential election, Chief Moshood Abiola as his Senior Special Assistant on Linguistics and Foreign Matters.

The appointment is contained in a statement on Wednesday by the Director Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Segun Imohiosen.

According to Imohiosen, the appointment takes effect from November 14, 2024.

He said this is in line with the provisions of the Certain Political and Judicial Office Holders (Salaries and Allowances, etc) Act 2008, as amended.

Until his appointment, Jami’u served as the Special Assistant to the President on Special Duties in the Office of the Vice President.

President Tinubu tasks the appointee to work closely with the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs and bring his wealth of experience to bear in his new assignment.