The Theatre Commander of Operation Fansan Yamma, Major General Oluyinka Olalekan Soyele has called for increased local support in the joint effort to combat terrorism and banditry in Nigeria’s North-West region.

Maj.-Gen. Soyele made the appeal when he received members of the Zamfara State chapter of the Nigerian Legion, led by its chairman, Aminu Ladan Mada, in Gusau, Zamfara State capital on Wednesday.

In a statement by the Coordinator Joint Media Coordination Center, Lt.-Col. Abdullahi Abubakar, General Soyele explained that the reorganisation of former operations, namely Operation Hadarin Daji and Whirl Punch into Operation Fansan Yamma was a move aimed at improving coordination and response to the challenges of terrorism and banditry in both North-West and Niger State.

He reported significant progress, particularly in curbing banditry along the Gusau-Funtua Highway and assured the delegation that troops were on high alert to fulfill the mandates of the operation, bolstered by local support and intelligence.

During the visit, Mada extended condolences on behalf of the Legion on the recent passing of former Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja.

He expressed confidence in General Soyele’s leadership, citing his extensive experience and commitment to tackling the current security challenges.

Mada pledged the Legion’s support for Operation Fansan Yamma and highlighted the importance of synergy between joint forces and locals to foster a safer environment.

He thanked the Defense Headquarters for the restructuring of operations in the North-West region as a necessary step towards ensuring effective collaboration and maximising resources in the fight against insecurity.