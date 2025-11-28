President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of the National Tax Policy Implementation Committee (NTPIC).

The committee, chaired by Mr Joseph Tegbe, will ensure the implementation of the administration’s landmark tax reforms in line with the government’s and the people of Nigeria’s economic aspirations.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, will oversee the work of the committee.

The Tegbe-led committee will also undertake extensive consultations across the public and private sectors to ensure broad-based input into the implementation process.

Tegbe is a Fellow of both the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA) and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (FCIT) with over 35 years of professional experience across the public and private sectors, having previously served as a Senior Partner and Head of Advisory Services at KPMG Africa.

Special Adviser to the President on Finance and Economy, Mrs Sanyade Okoli, will serve as the Committee’s Secretary, with members including Ismaeel Ahmed and Rukaiya El Rufai, among others.

In establishing the Committee, President Tinubu emphasised that effective implementation of the Tax Acts was central to the nation’s economic transformation agenda and critical to strengthening public finance management while safeguarding the legitimate expectations of investors and the productive sectors.

“These new Tax Acts reflect our administration’s commitment to building a fair, transparent, and technology-driven tax system that supports economic growth while protecting the interests of citizens and businesses.

“The National Tax Policy Implementation Committee will ensure coherent, effective, and well-aligned implementation across all levels of government,” the President stated.

The NTPIC’s mandate emphasises broad stakeholder consultation through nationwide engagements with the private sector, professional bodies, and subnational governments, alongside public awareness campaigns to support effective implementation of the new tax laws.

It also prioritises strong inter-agency coordination by aligning the work of key revenue and regulatory institutions, harmonising existing frameworks with new statutes, and ensuring unified oversight and reporting throughout the transition process.

The Committee comprises experts drawn from tax administration, finance, law, the private sector, and civil society, ensuring a balanced and inclusive approach to policy execution.

The chairman expressed the team’s readiness to work diligently in support of national development.

“We understand the strategic importance of these Tax Acts. Our committee will work closely with all stakeholders to support the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy in ensuring seamless implementation and building public trust in the tax system,” he said.

The Minister, Mr Wale Edun, added that, “With the establishment of this Committee, Mr President has not only set the direction but also provided the authority and support required to reset not just the tax system but the entire fiscal policy framework of Government, to deliver significant economic growth for the benefit of all Nigerians.”

The NTPIC is expected to enhance revenue mobilisation, minimise leakages, and reinforce accountability, thereby strengthening the government’s fiscal sustainability and national development objectives.