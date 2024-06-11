Ad

President Bola Tinubu has ordered security agencies to go after attackers of citizens at Dutsin-Ma and Kankara local government areas of Katsina State, and ensure that they were brought to justice.

The President, who strongly condemned the recent spate of attacks in the areas, described the latest attacks as grisly and sinister.

Tinubu, in a statement by Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, on Tuesday, emphasised that more will be done to secure citizens and completely degrade terrorists and other harbingers of death and sorrow in any part of the country.

He condoled with the families of the deceased, as well as the Government and people of Katsina State, and prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed.

LEADERSHIP recalls that bandits stormed the Yargoje and Kankara areas of Kankara local government area of Katsina State late June 9 and early June 10, killing about 25 residents in the sad incidents.

Residents said an unspecified number of people, including children, remained unaccounted.

The attacks followed a similar incident in the Dutsin-Ma and Safana LGAs of the state between June 4 and 6, during which at least 30 civilians were killed by yet-to-be-identified armed gangs.