President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed a thorough investigation into the reported details surrounding the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation in response to widespread concerns about alleged diversion of public funds.

The investigation aimed to ascertain the accuracy and validity of the information on alleged misappropriation N585m by the ministry.

LEADERSHIP reports that the humanitarian affairs minister, Betta Edu, came under criticism after a leaked memo dated December 20, 2023, revealed that she directed the accountant-general of the federation, Oluwatoyin Madein, to transfer N585m to a private account owned by one Oniyelu Bridget, who the ministry claimed currently serves as the Project Accountant of Grants for Vulnerable Groups.

RELATED: OAGF Denies Making Payment To Humanitarian Ministry

A statement made available to journalists on Sunday in Abuja signed by the minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said the President has directed that a thorough and comprehensive investigation be conducted to ascertain the accuracy and validity of the reported details.

Idris said the federal government was aware of the concerns raised by the public regarding the alleged payment of funds into a private account by the Ministry.

The statement reads in part: “We are aware of the narratives circulating widely and wish to assure Nigerians that the Government takes these issues most seriously.

“The federal government, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is transparent and accountable to the people, and committed to ensuring that public funds are allocated and utilized effectively and efficiently to address the needs of Nigerians.

“In light of recent events, the President has directed that a thorough and comprehensive investigation be conducted to ascertain the accuracy and validity of the reported details.”

It said the federal government was determined to unravel the truth as it relates to the matter, and assured that appropriate action will be taken to ensure that any breach and infraction are identified and decisively punished, in line with the administration’s commitment to public accountability and due process.

“The public is advised to note, against the backdrop of various unverified narratives circulating on the Internet, that the Ministry of Information and National Orientation, under the leadership of Minister Mohammed Idris, is the primary source for verified information about events and actions of the Federal Government of Nigeria,” the statement said.

Idris said only accurate details will be shared with the public.

The minister said the Ministry was committed to providing timely updates to keep Nigerians informed about the progress of the investigation.

“We urge Nigerians to exercise patience as the investigation unfolds. The government is focused on ensuring a fair and unbiased process, and the findings will be communicated duly and transparently to the public,” the statement added.