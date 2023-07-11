Tinubu Orders Security Agencies To Apprehend Perpetrators Of Plateau Killings

President Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness and grief over the latest round of violence and killings in Plateau State.

The President condemned in strong terms the most recent internecine killings in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State and parts of Benue State.

President Tinubu found very depressing the festering reprisal attacks, needless and avoidable bloodletting among communities in the two States.

“It is most unfortunate that in this orgy of violence, an innocent eight-month-old baby in Farin Lamba community of Vwang District, Jos South Local Government, died in a conflict she knew nothing about.

“A major consequence of perennial conflict is always the tragic loss of innocent lives.