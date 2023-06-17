Tinubu, Others Pay Last Respect To Nnamani’s Wife

President Bola Tinubu’s and other dignitaries yesterday paid last respects to the late Lady Jane Nnamani, wife of a former senate president, Chief Ken Nnamani.

The funeral rites which took place at Amechi in Enugu South local government area of Enugu State attracted a delegation from the federal government and members of the National Assembly led by the senate president, Senator Godswill Akpabio as well as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume.

Speaking on behalf of President Bola Tinubu, Akpabio said the president was saddened by the demise of Lady Nnamani, which he described a monumental loss.

He read out the president’s condolence message thus: “To Distinguished Senator Ken Nnamani and his dear family and the church. It was with immense sadness that I learned of the demise of your beloved wife, Mrs Jane Nnamani. There’s no doubt that her loss is a monumental one for you and the entire Nnamani family.

“The enviable milestones you have achieved in your political career and even in private businesses, could not have been possible without the psychological and emotional support of a dutiful and lovely wife like Lady Jane Nnamani.

“Even though she died at the young age of 58, hers was a vindication of the adage that it is not how long one lives but how well that matters. She will surely continue to inspire fun memories in the hearts of those who love her and whose lives she touched.