At NILDS Lecture, Abbas, Sulaiman, Ibeanu Link Sustainable Development To Democracy

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has described democracy as the best means of ensuring sustainable development to meet the needs and interests of the people at all levels.

Abbas said this at the 2023 Democracy Day Lecture organised by the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) in Abuja yesterday.

Represented by the deputy speaker, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, the speaker emphasised the need for political stability to achieve the desired development in the country through attracting foreign investment.

He said: “We must prioritise political stability i