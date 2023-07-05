Tinubu Pledges Support For $5b Floating LNG Project

President Bola Tinubu has expressed his support for the development of a $5 billion Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) project, first of its kind in the country.

President Tinubu promised his support when he received a group of joint venture partners made up of UTM FLNG, TECHNIP Energies and JGC Corporation in his office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The JV partners were accompanied to the Presidential Villa by the French Ambassador to Nigeria, Ms Emmanuelle Blatmann, and the Japanese Deputy Ambassador to Nigeria, Ms Hiromi Otuski. JGC Corporation and Technip Energies are French and Japanese concerns respectively.

Speaking to State House correspondents after the meeting with the President, leader of the delegation and the Group Managing Director (GMD) of UTM FLNG, Julius Rone, revealed that the multiple floating LNG are being implemented with a $5 billion loan from AFRIEXIM Bank.

He said Tinubu has assured that his administration would provide full support for the project because it fits into his programme to revive the economy and provide more jobs.