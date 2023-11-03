President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who doubles as the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presented the party’s flag to the Kogi State governorship candidate for the November 11, 2023 election Ahmed Usman Ododo.

The exercise took place at the Presidential Villa in Abuja yesterday.

APC national chairman, Dr Umar Ganduje and the Governor of Kogi State Yahaya Bello, led a delegation of the campaign council leaders and party s to the event.

The director-general of the campaign council and minister of steel development, Prince Shuaibu Abubakar Audu and the state party chairman, Hon. Abdullahi Bello, were among the party leaders who witnessed the presentation.

President Tinubu hailed Governor Bello for making the party a formidable force in the state and expressed optimism that Kogi would remain in the APC fold by winning the forthcoming governorship election. He charged party leaders to continue to work hard to give the party a resounding victory.

Ododo thanked the president for supporting him and pledged to ensure peaceful conduct before, during and after the election.