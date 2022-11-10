National chairman of Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu Support Group (AATSG), Otunba Yomi Odunowo, has said the All Progressives Party (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s election in next year’s polls would renew the hope of a new Nigeria and take the country to the promised land.

Odunowo in a chat with newsmen at Ikeja, Lagos, stated that Tinubu’s election would enable him to replicate the magic that had been performing in the state across the country.

According to him, Asiwaju Tinubu’ s ability to turn Lagos to the 5th largest economy in Africa and one of the safest places to reside in Nigeria places him in a better position to further ensure the advancement of the Nigerian society where peace and socio-economic development would be the order of the day.

The AATSG chairman said Asiwaju Tinubu’s sterling qualities of patriotism, unblemished track records in both public and private life, exemplary leadership, broad experience, philanthropy, business acumen and management ingenuity would be of immense benefits to the country.

“Asiwaju is a visionary leader who earned honour by dint of hard work, diligence and espousing theoretical analogies that many dread to venture into and his election as the nation’ s president is a signpost of the emergence of a better future that would bring succour, hope and relief to the people,” he said.