Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, yesterday visited Abakalaiki, the Ebonyi State capital as part of his tour to different states of the country to campaign for vote ahead of the 2023 presidential election in the country.

Kwankwaso who was accompanied to the state capital by an elder statesman and social critic, Alhaji Buba Galadima, commissioned the party campaign office along the ever-busy New Market Road Abakalaiki.

He visited the Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi at the presidential lodge old government House Abakalaiki.

Kwankwaso maintained that himself and Umahi weren’t happy with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) adding that they decided to leave the party because of the many wrongs of the party.

He expressed the regret that Umahi left for the APC so early and noted that, his early entrant into the party was part of his great mistakes.

He said “We formed APC and produced the president in 2015, unfortunately, what we were angry with PDP became worst in APC”.

The NNPP presidential candidate noted that APC gave its presidential ticket to the wrong person pointing out that he would have been happy, if Umahi or Nyesom Wike became the President of the Nigeria.

“NNPP is the party to beat in the north because there is no APC in the North. APC has failed the nation. We are so happy that strong candidates did not get the ticket of their parties”.

Alhaji Kwankwaso maintained that what the country needs is someone who is qualified, competent, credible and have the capacity to reposition the nation.