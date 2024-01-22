Secretary to the government of the federation (SFG), Senator George Akume, has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has recognised the diversity of Nigeria and carefully harnessed it for the unity, stability and progress of the country.

Akume stated this in his remarks at the Thanksgiving Mass organised in his honour by the St. Augustine’s Tiv Catholic Community, Archdiocese of Abuja, held at the SS Peter & Paul Parish, Nyanya in Abuja, yesterday.

He said President Tinubu’s recognition of diversity is being reflected in the appointments into his administration such as that of the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja and himself, the SGF, among others.

Akume, who is a Catholic Knight of the order of St. John International, called on all faithful to pray for the president to succeed, noting that the present administration had inherited a porous economy but is putting measures in place to address the country’s challenges.

While admitting that when diversity is carefully harvested, it becomes the source of strength, he said: “My Lord, we recognise our diversity. Permit me to make this comment briefly that the president of this country, His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu recognises this diversity.

“He showed it when he was the governor of Lagos State and he is showing it at the national level. It reflects in the appointments he has made so far – Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, Secretary to the Government of the Federation and so on and so forth.

“I remember when we met the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria before elections he said he inherited this attitude of accepting diversity as a veritable way of living from his mother, though a Muslim she incorporated everyone in everything she did (Christians and even the Traditional worshippers). This is the diversity.

“And when diversity is carefully harvested, it becomes the source of strength. Pray for him, pray for the SGF too. Being at the top is not easy. Our economy was in total disaster when we took over. Changes are being put in place and they’re being pursued vigorously with a total sense of commitment and patriotism.”

Earlier in his homily, the Auxiliary Bishop, Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, Most Rev’d Anselm Umoren had admonished the SGF and other public office holders that power is transient and they should always remember to leave behind legacies of introduction reforms as well as empowering others.