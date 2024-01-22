Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has advocated implementation of grade level 09 entry point for engineers into the civil service.

The appeal was made at the weekend during the investiture of the first female and 34th President of NSE, Engr. Mrs Margaret Aina Oguntala in Abuja.

Oguntala in her inaugural speech, assured of her commitment to implement programmes that will propel engineering practice in the country to soaring new heights.

She said her agenda, which will be enforced through the “Margaret Oguntala Presidential Agenda”, will focus on membership development, partnerships, and community impact for the growth, empowerment and advancement of engineering in Nigeria.

Oguntala said, “Therefore, we must and shall continue to advocate for policies supporting engineering growth. We must collaborate with government bodies, industries, academia, and international organisations, creating an enabling environment.”

Making her first request, the NSE president urged the government to, implement the GL 09 entry point for engineers in some of the states that are yet to effect the enhanced entry point for engineers in civil service and formulate a policy to compel employers of labour to pay commensurate welfare packages/hazard allowances for engineers.

She said, “We call on the government to implement the GL 09 entry point for engineers in some states that are yet to effect the enhanced entry point for engineers in civil service.

“Formulate a policy to compel employers of labour to pay commensurate welfare packages/hazard allowances for engineers; implement Executive Order 5 with sincerity of purpose; promote Nigerian-made goods and services; have the presidency invite NSE to nominate engineers for inclusion in the newly formed policy coordination, evaluation, monitoring and delivery unit and encourage entrepreneurship by providing incentives and support for engineers in small business and startups in the extractive industry.