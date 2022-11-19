Presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has endorsed Aminu Dogara Yaro as the sole Sarkin Hausawa of Lagos and recommended that Dr Mohammad Banbado remains the only Sarkin Fulani of Lagos.

Similarly, Tinubu has recognised Sa’adu Yusuf Gulma as chairman of APC Arewa community in Lagos State.

He made the ratification while receiving a report submitted by the committee set up to look into the leadership tussle in the Arewa community in Lagos.

The committee had the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as chairman and Alhaji Lawal Abbas Garba as secretary who issued the release.