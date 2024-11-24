President Bola Tinubu has returned to Abuja following his participation in the 19th G20 Leaders’ Summit held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The President’s aircraft touched down at the Presidential Wing of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at about 10:20pm local time.

During the summit, Tinubu endorsed a global alliance aimed at combating hunger and poverty, emphasising its significance to global development.

He also held talks with Kristalina Georgieva, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), who praised Nigeria’s recent economic reforms and their emerging positive outcomes.

Additionally, President Tinubu oversaw the signing of a $2.5 billion Letter of Intent between Nigeria and JBS S.A., a leading Brazilian meat processing company, marking a significant step in bilateral economic cooperation.