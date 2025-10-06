President Bola Tinubu will return to Abuja on Monday after a ten-day working visit to Lagos.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President arrived in Lagos on Friday, September 26, after attending the coronation of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, in Ibadan, Oyo State.

While in the nation’s commercial capital, Tinubu engaged with key investors, including the Chief Executive Officer of Global Infrastructure Partners, Bayo Ogunlesi and Keem Belo-Osagie, former chairman of United Bank for Africa and Etisalat who is now the Chairman of Metis Capital Partners.

Tinubu also received the Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), Mr Arsenio Dominguez, in the company of the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola and other heads of agencies in the sector during his stay in Lagos.

During their meeting, Tinubu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to developing Nigeria’s maritime industry as a viable alternative to fossil energy.

On the eve of Nigeria’s 65th anniversary of independence, the President visited Imo State where he commissioned projects undertaken by Governor Hope Uzodimma.

Tinubu also unveiled a book authored by the governor, chronicling 10 years of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governance in Nigeria.

He also delivered the national broadcast from the State House, Dodan Barracks, on Independence Day and later commissioned the renovated National Theatre now renamed Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts, where the President called on Nigerians to speak positively about their country.

On Saturday, October 4, President Tinubu visited Jos, Plateau State capital from Lagos to attend the burial of Mama Lydia Yilwatda, the mother of Professor Nantawe Yilwatda, the chairman of the APC.

At the funeral, the President paid tribute to Mama Yilwatda and assured the Christian communities in Northern Nigeria of his administration’s unwavering commitment to fairness and equity among all religious groups in the country.