President Bola Tinubu, Governor of Lagos State Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the wife of the president, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, are among other top dignitaries expected to grace a reception dinner being organised in honour of the convener of Yoruba Leaders of Thought, Dr Prince Tajudeen Oluyole Olusi.

The Planning Committee Secretary, Dr Seyi Bamigbade, disclosed this to journalists in Lagos, saying the dinner is being hosted by the planning committee led by its chairman, Senator Wasiu Eshinlokun.

It is worth mentioning that the foremost APC leader and Chairman of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) in Lagos State was recently conferred with an Honorary Doctorate Degree from Lagos State University LASU in recognition of his numerous contributions to nation-building.

Others expected at the dinner include highly placed political leaders, state governors, members of the National Assembly, entrepreneurs, and community leaders.

The committee said the event would be held on Wednesday, August 28th, 2024, in Lagos and urged the dignitaries to come to celebrate Prince Olusi, whom it described as a great nationalist, with their highly dignified presence.