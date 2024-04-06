The Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Women Campaign Council, on Friday, bemoaned what it called abandonment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu towards the team, saying that it is insensitive to dampen the morale of women folks in future elections with such disposition.

The campaign team, which was led by the former First Lady, Aisha Buhari, and co-chaired by the First Lady, Senator Remi Tinubu, and Wife of the Vice President, Mrs. Nana Shettima, have, however, sought audience with President Tinubu in order to address the perceived imbalance, noting that a closed mouth is a closed destiny.

According to a statement made available to journalists in Abuja, the campaign council stated that the President’s reward system has been hugely unfair and indifferent to the women, considering the sacrifices before, during and after the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Tinubu in the 2023 polls.

The statement noted that President Tinubu is known for rewarding loyalty, “we believe our listening President will retrace this steps and do the needful for the good of these women who stood firm even when the storms were so scary. Other campaign groups, like PCC, ICC and so on, have been consolidated. Of recent was the Iftar fast breaking meetings with Mr. President at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, but the Women Campaign Council was left out, this is totally unjust.

“We are party faithful and loyalists, we are mothers and we are always passionate about the wellbeing of our family, the APC. We have worked and it is worrisome and disappointing that we are still by the door, waiting in earnest to be rewarded. However, the reality we face post-victory is one of neglect, poverty, and disillusionment. The promised rewards and recognition seem elusive, and we are left feeling neglected and marginalised.

“We deserve to be appointed into ministries, departments, and agencies, we are qualified and competent. Mr. President Sir, save us from the disgrace and dishonour this delay is meting on our personalities everyday. We are tired of answering the infamy “used and dump” slogan by the people in the opposition.

“The recent lopsided appointment style has further exacerbated our concerns. It is disheartening to witness a reward system that overlooks the invaluable contributions of women in our party. This insensitivity dampens the morale of women across the nation and raises doubts about future participation in electoral processes. We often feel embarrassed when supporters of other political parties, out of genuine concern, or outright mockery, ask us of our gains for our support for President Tinubu but our unwavering support and love remain unshaken,” they lamented.

The Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Women Campaign Council, therefore, urged President Tinubu to attach urgency to their pleas and also be magnanimous in handling party affairs as the national leader of the APC, to guarantee inclusiveness.