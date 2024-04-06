The World Health Organization (WHO) statistics revealed that the impact of low nutrition-related diseases accounts for 73 per cent of all deaths and 60 per cent of the global disease burden.

This is even as QNET, a global leader in e-commerce-based direct selling, has reiterated its commitment to promoting global wellness and nutrition through its range of innovative health supplements.

As the world observes World Health Day 2024, QNET highlighted the vital role of supplements in promoting holistic wellness. With a steadfast commitment to enhancing lives globally, QNET collaborates with leading health experts and utilizes cutting-edge research to unveil supplements designed to address diverse health needs and promote total well-being.

Regional general manager, QNET Sub-Saharan Africa,

Biram Fall, in a press statement, made available to LEADERSHIP, posited that good health and well-being are of prime importance in today’s world, adding that the significance of dietary supplements in achieving overall wellness cannot be overstated.

“As individuals are increasingly seeking comprehensive solutions to bridge nutritional gaps and enhance their overall health, QNET emerges as a leading advocate for health equity with its range of high-quality health supplements. By focusing on the transformative role of supplements in promoting well-being, QNET sets a new standard in the pursuit of holistic wellness.

“At QNET, we recognize the pivotal role of supplements in bridging nutritional gaps and promoting holistic wellness. Our range of high-quality supplements is meticulously formulated to cater to the diverse needs of individuals seeking to optimize their health and well-being from strengthening immune systems to managing weights effectively.

“Some of our supplements include KENTA, BELITE, QALIVE and EDG3 Plus. By harnessing the power of nature and science, we aim to redefine the standards of health supplementation and empower individuals to lead healthier, more fulfilling lives,” Fall disclosed.

One of QNET’s notable products, the EDG3 Plus immune-boosting supplement, not only safeguards and restores organ health but also preserves blood vessels and heart health. It showcases the company’s commitment to offering accessible and affordable solutions for acquiring essential immune-boosting vitamins and amino acids.

Particularly crucial in regions where access to fresh produce may be limited or costly, EDG3 Plus symbolizes a gateway to improved health and well-being for individuals seeking to fortify their immune systems and overall health.

“As we commemorate World Health Day, QNET reaffirms its unwavering commitment to empowering individuals to prioritize their health and well-being. We believe that by offering innovative supplements and fostering a culture of wellness, we can inspire positive transformations in the lives of people worldwide. We urge individuals worldwide to prioritize their health and embrace the transformative power of supplements in achieving comprehensive well-being,” the chief executive officer, Transblue Limited, Hakeem Ajisafe, added.

QNET’s commitment to global wellness extends beyond product innovation. The company actively engages in initiatives to raise awareness about the importance of preventive healthcare and facilitate access to quality supplements worldwide. Through strategic collaborations with healthcare professionals and advocacy groups, QNET strives to create a supportive ecosystem where individuals can make informed choices about their health and wellness journey.