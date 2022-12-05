Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will speak on his agenda for Nigeria at the Royal Institute of International Affairs also known as Chatham House in London today.

This comes seven years after President Muhammadu Buhari addressed Chatham House on February 25, 2015 as APC presidential candidate.

Tinubu is expected to speak on security, economy and foreign policy at the United Kingdom’s elite Foreign and Policy Think-tank institution.

In 2011, Tinubu spoke at Chatham House on the rebirth of the opposition in Nigerian politics. The session was titled: “Democracy and the rebirth of the opposition in Nigeria”.

Tinubu will discuss “his vision and recently unveiled a manifesto for ‘renewing hope’ in Nigeria including his policy proposals for economic reform and revival and how to deliver secure and inclusive job opportunities for Nigerian citizens.”

The event is part of a series of events and outputs examining Nigeria’s 2023 elections and political developments.

Meanwhile, the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation has lampooned Tinubu on his trip to the Chatham House in the United Kingdom, saying that the voters he needs to address are not in Chatham but waiting for him in Nigeria.

The spokesperson of Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation, Kola Ologbondiyan, said It is pathetic that Asiwaju Tinubu had to travel to the United Kingdom under the guise of appointment at Chatham House just to dodge Nigerians and the media at home for fear of being asked questions on his many political baggage, miserable gaffes, fictitious plans and the meaningless programmes encapsulated in a renewed hopelessness.

“The APC presidential candidate is always looking for a public arena where he can depend on scripted messages rather than allow himself to be scrutinized by Nigerians.

2023: You Can’t Kill Me, Tinubu Tells Opposition

“It is imperative for his handlers to note that Nigerians are apprehensive that Asiwaju Tinubu might eventually cause our nation a huge international embarrassment by exhibiting his constant gaffes on the International Stage at Chatham House.

“In any case, while the APC presidential candidate is forum shopping abroad, the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar is going round the country and directly engaging Nigerians on credible fora with his people-based and national recovery plans, policies and programs for our nation.

“Our campaign urges Nigerians to disregard the antics of the APC and its presidential candidate as they remain focused on their determination to vote in Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 Presidential election so that he can lead the charge in the onerous task of rebuilding our nation,” he said.