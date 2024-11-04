President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is set to formally swear in seven newly appointed ministers today, Monday, November 4, in Abuja.

The special adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed this on his official X account yesterday.

He stated that the appointments follow the Senate’s confirmation of the nominees last week.

The new ministers and their portfolios include Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi as Minister of Labour & Employment, and Bianca Odinaka Odumegwu-Ojukwu as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

Also joining the administration are Dr. Jumoke Oduwole as Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment (Trade and Investment); Idi Mukhtar Maiha as Minister of Livestock Development; Yusuf Abdullahi Ata as Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development; and Dr. Suwaiba Said Ahmad as Minister of State for Education. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Presidential Villa.