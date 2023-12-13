President Bola Tinubu has sworn in Musa Adamu as the new chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The ceremony was performed in the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja, just ahead of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday.

The president also swore in the chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC), Professor Tunji Olaopa, and eleven other members of the Commission.

According to a citation read by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, the new ICPC chairman served as the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Jigawa State, between 2019 and 2023.

The new chairman of the FCSC, Professor Olaopa, from Oyo State, is an academic and former Federal Permanent Secretary, who has had his stint both at the university and served as Permanent Secretary across five ministries.

Those sworn in as FCSC Commissioners include members representing Adamawa, Gombe, and Taraba, Dr. Daudu Jalo, Gekpe Isu (Akwa Ibom and Cross River), Dr. Chamberlain Nwele (Anambra, Ebonyi, and Enugu), Rufus Godwins (Rivers, Delta and Bayelsa), Dr. Adamu Hussein ( Niger and the FCT) and Aminu Nabegu (Jigawa and Kano).

Others are Hindatu Abdullahi (Kaduna and Katsina), Shehu Aliyu (Kebbi, Sokoto, and Zamfara), Odekunle Aduke (Kogi and Kwara), Jide Jimoh (Lagos and Ogun) and Dr. Festus Oyebade (Osun and Oyo).