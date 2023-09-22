President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is scheduled to attend the official inauguration of Asiwaju Hope Global Movement, California chapter, in the United States of America next month.

Tinubu, who is a special guest of honour at the event, will also be conferred with an Honourary award of Excellence by the organisers.

A press statement jointly signed by the president of the Movement, Otunba Femi Koku and the director general, Mrs Adenike Gbadamosi, and made available to journalists in Abuja noted that Asiwaju Hope Global Movement, as a Support Group, was envisioned and established to lend support to the success of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and to contribute to the overall development of Nigeria.

The statement noted that the Movement, which was conceptualised three years ago by Otunba Koku and Mrs Gbadamosi, was borne out of their conviction about the leadership capability and trajectory of administrative excellence exemplified by president Tinubu in his past undertakings, particularly as Lagos State governor.

According to the statement, the laudable achievements of Asiwaju with his dynamic transformation of Lagos from a redundant State with enormous untapped economic potentials to a top investment destination in Africa and the 4th largest economy on the continent in terms of Gross Domestic Product.

It further lauded Asiwaju’s remarkable achievements in terms of massive employment generation and human capital development with emphasis on his penchant for headhunting brilliant chaps with potentials and moulding them into great leaders.

The organisers noted that the event slated for Carson City, California, and scheduled to hold between October 5 and 15, 2023, will feature lecture series on the personality and achievements of president Tinubu.

The event will also see notable Nigerians both home and in diaspora who have distinguished themselves in their professions and have contributed to the development of the country receive awards of excellence.

Other special guests of honour at the event include Senator Oluremi Tinubu, First Lady and wife of the president, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, Dr Taiye Olayinka Afolabi, among others.