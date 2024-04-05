President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been charged to revive the Ajaokuta-Otukpo Rail Line.

The appeal came yesterday in Abuja from a criminologist, Comrade Eleojo Simeon, who argued that by providing an alternative mode of transportation, the project will alleviate road congestion along the corridor, easing the burden on existing infrastructure.

He said, “Residents and businesses alike stand to benefit from reduced travel times between regions, enhancing connectivity and economic integration.

“The project promises to stimulate job creation and foster economic growth in surrounding areas, providing opportunities for the local workforce,” he said.

In light of his commitment to transforming key sectors of the economy, Comrade Simeon appealed to Tinubu to prioritise the completion of the Ajaokuta-Otukpo Rail line.

He said with approximately 30 percent of the work already completed, including the construction of the crucial rail bridge across the River Niger in Itobe, the stage is set for significant progress.

Simeon added that, “As Nigeria seeks to modernize its infrastructure and drive economic development, the revitalisation of the Ajaokuta-Otukpo Rail Line stands as a testament to the nation’s determination to embrace progress. With political will and strategic investment, this long-awaited project has the potential to unlock new opportunities and propel Nigeria towards a brighter future.”

The railway initiative was conceptualised alongside the Itape-Ajaokuta-Warri Rail Line, and was aimed at facilitating the efficient movement of goods from the Ajaokuta Steel Company to various parts of the nation.