Students of Master of Public Health (MPH) of the University of Ilorin, have provided drugs, health interventions and electricity to Primary Healthcare Centers (PHCs) across Kwara communities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the students also repaired abandoned boreholes and renovated some health facilities in the communities.

Prof. Bolarinwa Akeem, the MPH Supervisor, made this known on Thursday, on the sidelines of the 2024 MPH Field Posting Reports Presentation at the Department of Epidemiology and Community Health of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital.

He explained that the programme was part of the ‘Statutory Posting’ for students of the department.

He stated that the field posting exposed students to community-based services and research.

According to him, the three-month Harmattan Semester Programme also exposed the students to community diagnosis and how to identify health challenges.

“By identifying such challenges, they will ultimately provide health interventions to these communities.

“It is also an opportunity to collaborate with the community-based stakeholders and the non governmental organisation,” he said.

Akeem also pointed out that the MPH programme is multidisciplinary, cutting across all disciplines, including lab technology and medicine, among others. (NAN)

He noted that such collaboration helped them to work as a team and assist PHC facilities in various communities and Local Government Areas of the state in solving health challenges.

The MPH supervisor commended efforts of the students, saying their presentation remained very competitive.

Similarly, Akeem observed that the university has stringent admission pattern, to train people who would benefit the healthcare system in the country.

Akeem who also spoke on the ‘Japa’ syndrome, lamented that “we are teaching these doctors and they are leaving for foreign countries”.

He observed that years back, Nigeria was a favourite destination of foreign teachers and lecturers who were happy to teach in the country.

The don, therefore, advised governments at all tiers to make the country conducive for healthcare workers to remain and work in Nigeria.

He said that it had to come with commensurate manpower to motivate the already depleted workforce.

In his goodwill message, Prof Wahab Egbewole, the Vice Chancellor of the university, represented by Prof. Olubunmi Omotesho, Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic), described the MPH students as important to the university.

Egbewole stated that this is an important responsibility given to them and also a privilege.

He enjoined them to be committed in order to uplift and develop the nation through their humanitarian career.

Speaking also, Miss Mariam Okeniyi, the MPH Class Governor, said that though the field posting was very crucial and exposed them to community-based service, it was, however, stressful.

She added that most of the communities lacked water supply, defecated openly and had lost faith in the PHCs due to lack of drugs.

Okeniyi said they contributed their personal funds, with some contributions from other stakeholders for the various community interventions.

“We were able to provide drugs, sphygmomanometer device and repair of boreholes among others,” she said.

NAN reports that some of the Field posting communities are in Moro, Asa, Ifelodun and Ilorin South local government areas of Kwara. (NAN)