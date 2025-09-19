President Bola Tinubu has visited the family of late former President Muhammadu Buhari in Kaduna after attending the wedding ceremony of former Zamfara State governor Abdulaziz Yari’s son.

Tinubu was received on arrival by Katsina State governor, Dikko Umar Radda, the late President’s son Yusuf Buhari, and others.

President Tinubu met with the widow of the former President, Aisha Buhari, and other family members. He once again condoled the family, telling Mrs Buhari that he will uphold legacies of the former President.