Tinubu Vows To End Nigeria’s High Dependence On Debt For Public Spending

President Bola Tinubu has expressed his resolute commitment to break the vicious cycle of overreliance on borrowing for public spending, and the resulting burden of debt servicing it places on the management of Nigeria’s limited government revenues.

Inaugurating the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, chaired by Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, in Abuja yesterday, Tinubu charged the committee to improve the country’s revenue profile and business environment as the federal government moves to achieve an 18 per cent Tax-to-GDP ratio within three years.

The President directed the Committee to achieve its one-year mandate, which is divided into three main areas: fiscal governance, tax reforms, and growth facilitation.

He also directed all government ministries and departments to cooperate fully with the committee towards achieving their mandate.

In a statement by Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu told the Committee members the significance of their assignment, as his administration carries the burden of expectations from citizens who want their government to make their lives better.