The original indigenes of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), under the auspices of the FCT Indigenes Retired Senior Paramilitary Union, have commended President Bola Tinubu and the FCT Minister Nyesom Wike on the recent appointment of FCT natives to the position of Public Complaints Commissioner.

It would be recalled that the President had earlier approved the appointment of the immediate past Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Edward Onoja, as the Commissioner of the Public Complaints Commission (PCC), which natives and residents of the FCT vehemently opposed.

The natives made this known through one of their leaders, Elder Danjuma Tanko Dara, at a press briefing organised by the FCT Indigenes Retired Senior Paramilitary Union after a meeting with Indigenous people of FCT and retired Senior Paramilitary Personnel.

They commended President Tinubu and Wike for listening to the natives‘ voices concerning the initial appointment of the former deputy governor of Kogi State and making a U-turn to appoint a native of the FCT for the position.

They also commended the FCT senator, Ireti Kingibe, and the member representing the AMAC and Bwari in the House of Representatives, Hon. Obika Chinedu, for their gallant efforts and support for common fairness. They have exhibited concern for residents of FCT, unlike in the past when representatives took no action despite an outcry from the citizens.

Dara said that this has proven more that the present administration has the interest of the natives at heart and would ensure that the natives are not shortchanged in any political appointments due to them.

We also appreciate the efforts of the honourable FCT minister of state, Maryam Mahmoud, all the cabinet members of the Tinubu/Shettima-led government, and the six area councils’ chairmen for their immense support for the present administration and ensuring that there is progress and development in the FCT,” he said.

The natives also hailed the President and the FCT minister for the establishment of the FCT Civil Service Commission (FCSC), Women Affairs Secretariat, and the FCT Youths Development Secretariat, which they said has increased the people‘s confidence in the government.

According to him, in just a year in this present administration, the FCT has a new look because of the latest projects executed by the minister. FCT indigenes are glad and entirely in support of the President and the Minister for their thoughtfulness and swift actions to see to Abuja‘s growth and the welfare of the people.

The natives also appealed to President Tinubu to write his name in gold by ensuring the court‘s judgement proclaimed FCT a state to be obeyed and implemented.

We believe that if that is done, during the next elections, residents and natives of the FCT could elect their political leaders into all democratic structures in the FCT.

Tinubu is a consummate democrat and the leader of progressives; I know he would not leave the FCT Natives behind.

“I commend the Minister for tackling insecurity problems in the FCT, directing the six area council chairmen to constitute surveillance teams in their respective domains.

He said the surveillance team would help check illegal mining activities in communities, which create avenues for insecurity. The Police and the Civil Defence Corps are also working effectively to tackle insecurity in the FCT,“ he said.

Dara, who seeks support from FCT residents and natives for the newly appointed PCC commissioner, Musa Dikko, to succeed in office, also advised him to use his wealth of knowledge, experience, and maturity to ensure that he lives up to the expectations of FCT residents and natives.

He further advised Dikko to draw a line between politics and his responsibility because the trust and confidence the natives and residents have in him are enormous, so he cannot afford to fail in this responsibility.