Tinubu Will Vigorously Fight Corruption – Ribadu

As Africa marks 20 years of anti-corruption Strategy on Tuesday, the National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu has said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will Vigorously fight against the menace.

In what seems as a response to the call by the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Mathew Hassan Kukah and legal luminary, Femi Falana’s call on Tinubu on Monday to take a stand on the fight against corruption, NSA Ribadu, who is the pioneer Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said Tinubu will vigorously pursue the fight against corruption.

Speaking at the inter-agency Task Team (IATT) African Anti-corruption Day 2023 in Abuja, with partners such as Macarthur foundation, UNODC and Centre for Democracy Development (CDD), Ribadu said since corruption has enormous effect on security, added that Tinubu will vigorously fight it.

Represented by Brig Gen AB Abubakar Laka, the NSA said corruption entails the mistreatment of public funds to the detriment of others.

“Detriment of corruption to insecurity is a serious issue. Even more disturbing is the negative mind people will have about the country.