The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to President Bola Tinubu on Citizenship and Leadership, Ms Rinsola Abiola, has called for a review of the laws and policies governing the administration of criminal justice in Nigeria to enhance access to justice for all, especially young people.

She said this at an Access to Justice roundtable meeting convened over the weekend as part of activities to mark the 2024 International Youth Day in Abuja.

The event was organised by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to President Bola Tinubu on Citizenship and Leadership, in partnership with the Nigeria Youth Futures Fund (NYFF/LEAP Africa), the Public and Private Development Council (PPDC), and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

In her remarks at the event, Abiola noted that while economic empowerment is critical and education is vital to a brighter future and more significant opportunities, protecting the rights of young people is a crucial step in building a just and equitable society.

She added that this would enhance young people’s access to justice when navigating the criminal justice system.

Abiola stated, ‘’A critical step in the quest to build a truly just and equitable society is to work to enhance access to justice for young people navigating the criminal justice system.

‘’Earlier this year, I accompanied the Honorable Monster of State for Youth Development, Hon. Ayodele Olawande, to visit Kuje Correctional Centre.

It was an opportunity to witness the commendable efforts of the dedicated officers of the Nigerian Correctional Service. Still, that visit further highlighted the fact that the overwhelming majority of incarcerated persons across our correctional facilities are young people, many of whom are awaiting trial.

‘’While young people falling on the wrong side of the law can be attributed to several factors, including peer pressure and other such things, one thing youth advocates all agree on is that there is a critical need to review the laws and policies governing the administration of criminal justice in Nigeria, to enhance Access to Justice for all who require it, while also better safeguarding the welfare, rights and interests of young people.’’

She assured that the meeting, which is targeted at recommending reforms for the justice system, will not be a talk only. President Tinubu’s administration is committed to youth development, which is a key component of his Renewed Hope agenda.

‘’Youth development is a key component of the Renewed Hope agenda, and Mr. President, His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR), has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to supporting, empowering and uplifting young people since he took over the mantle of leadership through several consistent actions such as NELFUND (Student loans), Nigeria Youth Academy, Corpreneur scheme, and many more.’’