Tinubu’s ‘Braggadocio Policies’ Killing Nigerians, Says Afenifere

Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, has disclosed that the gross policy implementation of the present administration of President Bola Tinubu will further push Nigeria’s economy down the slope.

Afenifere said the “act of thoughtless policy implementation and its unintended consequences will further push Nigeria’s economy down the slope as Nigeria has officially overtaken India as The New Poverty Capital of the World.”

The group said such a huge economic decision with clear potential for serious deleterious impact on disposable incomes of the already impoverished citizens should never have been made in the cavalier manner as was witnessed.

Afenifere, who insisted that hitting the ground running is more than a slogan or braggadocio declaration, noted that “the run must be well coordinated by competent hands available nationwide and not confined to actors whose efforts have only been exaggerated by the spatial limits of their past endeavours.”

In a statement by its Secretary General, Chief Sola Ebiseni, said: “In less than six weeks, an already asphyxiating economy reeling under the crushing impact of hyperinflation, unemployment, mass hunger and poverty foisted by the gross ineptitude and incompetence that characterized the watch of eight years is looking like an episode drawn straight out of Dante’s Hell.

“Progressive governance, which they have always professed, would have put ahead of everything, the welfare of the citizens, and should never be, or made to seem like, an afterthought.