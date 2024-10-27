If anyone thought President Bola Tinubu would run a business-as-usual administration, Wednesday’s surgical operation on his cabinet should put that notion to rest. In one fell swoop, the president showed five ministers the exit door, reshuffled 10 others, and nominated seven new faces including – quite intriguingly – Bianca Chukwuemeka-Ojukwu, the widow of the late Biafran leader.

But let’s cut through the noise and ask the real questions: Is this really the game-changer it appears to be, or are we watching another elaborate political theatrical performance?

To be sure, cabinet reshuffles aren’t exactly revolutionary in Nigerian politics. Every administration since 1999 has played this game of musical chairs. However, what makes Tinubu’s move particularly interesting is both its timing and scope. Barely 13 months after appointing the ministers, he’s wielding the axe with the precision of a surgeon – and that says something.

The sacking of Uju Kennedy-Ohaneye as minister of women affairs hardly raised eyebrows. Her controversial tenure had been marked by public spats and statements that often seemed at odds with her portfolio. The same goes for other dismissed ministers who had been practically invisible since their appointments. In politics, as in life, non-performance has consequences.

But here’s where it gets interesting: the appointment of Bianca Ojukwu as minister of state for foreign affairs. By bringing in Ojukwu’s widow, Tinubu isn’t just filling a cabinet position; he’s making a bold political statement about inclusion and national unity. It’s the kind of strategic thinking that defined his years as Lagos governor.

The dissolution of the Ministry of Niger Delta Development and its transformation into a broader Ministry of Regional Development is another clever move that deserves closer scrutiny. On paper, it looks like an administrative restructuring. But peek beneath the surface, and you’ll see a calculated attempt to defuse the perception of special treatment for one region while creating a more inclusive development framework.

However, let’s not pop the champagne yet.

Cabinet reshuffles, no matter how extensive, aren’t magic wands that automatically solve deeply rooted problems. The real test isn’t in the changing of guards but in what these new appointees bring to the table. Will they fare better than their predecessors? Will they align with Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, or are we in for more of the same bureaucratic lethargy?

The merger of the Tourism Ministry with Arts and Culture under Hannatu Musawa makes perfect sense on paper. But anyone familiar with Nigeria’s creative industry knows that what we need isn’t just administrative consolidation but a revolutionary approach to harnessing our vast cultural and tourism potential.

The creation of the National Sports Commission (NSC), with Shehu Dikko at the helm, is another interesting development. But haven’t we been down this road before? The commission’s success will depend not on its creation but on its execution and the political will to let it function independently.

Let’s be honest: Nigeria’s problems aren’t primarily about who sits in which ministry. They’re about systemic inefficiencies, bureaucratic bottlenecks, and a political culture that often prioritises loyalty over competence. Will these new appointments address these fundamental issues?

The president deserves credit for not waiting until two years to make these changes. It shows a willingness to course-correct early rather than stick with non-performing team members. But the real measure of this reshuffle’s success will be in its impact on ordinary Nigerians struggling with inflation, insecurity, and deteriorating living conditions.

The appointment of new ministers to critical portfolios such as Humanitarian Affairs, Labour and Employment, and Livestock Development suggests a recognition of these pressing challenges. But as we’ve learned from experience, having the right people in office is just half the battle. The other half is creating an environment where they can actually deliver.

For the new appointees, especially high-profile ones like Bianca Ojukwu, the honeymoon will be brief. Nigerians are increasingly impatient with non-performance, and social media has made it easier to hold public officials accountable. They’ll need to hit the ground running.

The retention of some ministers in their portfolios suggests that Tinubu sees merit in continuity where things are working. This selective approach to the reshuffle indicates a level of deliberateness that goes beyond mere political theatrics.

But here’s the bottom line: reshuffles alone don’t transform governments. What transforms governments is a combination of the right policies, the right people, and most importantly, the political will to let them work without undue interference.

As these new ministers prepare to face Senate confirmation and eventually assume their roles, they should remember one thing: Nigerians are watching, not just their appointments but their actions. In these trying times, the luxury of a learning curve is one they cannot afford.

For President Tinubu, this reshuffle represents both an opportunity and a risk. An opportunity to inject fresh energy into his administration, and a risk if these changes don’t translate into tangible improvements in governance and service delivery.

Only time will tell the shake-up was a masterstroke or merely another chapter in Nigeria’s long history of administrative musical chairs. For now, the ball is in the court of these new appointees to prove they’re worth the president’s trust and the nation’s expectations.