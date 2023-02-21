All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council has kicked against the appointment of its former director, Naja’atu Muhammad, as the coordinator of the Police Service Commission (PSC) for North West.

Naja’atu, a former director of the Civil Society Directorate of the APC presidential campaign council, had criticised the APC standard bearer, Bola Tinubu, after resigning her appointment at the campaign council. She was immediately seen with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The PSC announced Naja’atu as one of the coordinators to supervise the conduct of police officers during the February 25 and March 11 general election. But the APC campaign council protested the appointment, saying the job requires someone without bias to handle and not Naja’atu.

In a statement issued yesterday by its chief spokesman and minister of state for labour, Festus Keyamo, the APC campaign team said, “We need not emphasise that the role given to Naja’atu requires a honest and unbiased individual who will discharge the duties diligently and without reproach. The nation will not get that from Naja’atu.

“We therefore demand for the immediate withdrawal of the name of Naja’atu Bala Mohammed as a coordinator of the Police Service Commission for the North-West or any region for that matter.

“She has an inalienable right to continue to campaign for any candidate of her choice and to vote for that candidate, but she cannot be given a garment to wear at this time that is meant only for neutrals.”

The APC campaign said it was “deeply shocked and appalled to read a release by the Police Service Commission appointing” a partisan party member like Naja’atu as the North West coordinator of the presidential poll.

“In that role, she is expected to move about freely, supervising the conduct of police officers during the elections.

“With the well-documented activities, actions and vitriols of Naja’atu in the last few weeks against our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (after being shown the door out of the APC as a mole) we venture to say that this appointment is not only callous, it is insensitive, openly confrontational and consequently unacceptable by the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council.

“Coming at a time when President Muhammadu Buhari is constantly assuring and reassuring the world of free, fair and credible elections, it confirms our worst fears that there are functionaries of government that are actively working with the opposition to thwart the avowed commitment of Mr. President,” the council said.