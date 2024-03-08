Dr. Mujidat Folashade Tinubu – Ojo, daughter of President Bola Tinubu, on Friday canvassed for inclusion of women in governance, urging women not to relent in the fight against their marginalization.

Tinubu-Ojo made the call while answering questions from journalists at the Air Force Wing of Margaret Ekpo International Airport in Calabar, the Cross River State capital on Friday.

Speaking on this year’s International Women Day, Tinubu-Ojo wondered why men delight in marginalizing women when it comes to power distribution in the country.

“The message is just to say Happy Mother’s Day to everyone out there, all the beautiful women, loving caring mothers, I celebrate you.

“We are getting there, at least it’s better and we are still hopeful that it will still get better. We will get there by His grace, we are fighting for it and will definitely win.

“It’s important to have women inclusion and women at the management level because women are better managers. We will still continue pushing because even in business, if you don’t push nothing happens. But we will keep fighting and at the end of the day, victory will be ours,” Tinubu-Ojo said.

The president’s daughter arrived the state for her investiture as the Chairman, Governing Council of Havila University, as well as the unveiling of an academic complex named after her in the institution.

Commenting on her upcoming investiture, Tinubu-Ojo appreciated the Council for the recognition, she expressed hope that God will imbue her with the ability to perform well and deliver according to expectations.