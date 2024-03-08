The Okekura area of Ilorin, Kwara State capital, was on Friday thrown into confusion when a man reportedly stabbed an officer of the Correctional Centre situated in the area.

The man who stabbed the Correctional officer was said to have run amok.

Sources told LEADERSHIP that in a self-defence while the assailant and the prison warders were struggling between themselves, a gun went off and hit a nearby vulcaniser accidentally.

The sources added that the vulcaniser was immediately rushed to a private hospital for treatment while the assailant was also arrested by police officers from nearby ‘C’ Division at Oja-Oba, Ilorin.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the suspected assailant had earlier been attacking people around the Correctional Centre at Okekura area of Ilorin before the Friday’s attack on the officer at the gate of the custodial centre.

“He was throwing stones at people and their shops, a development that forced people to immediately closed their shops, while others took to their heels for fear of being wounded by the assailant,” a source said

The public relations officer of the State Command of the Correctional Centre, Adegbulugbe Philip, confirmed the incident.

He said: “One Kazeem Adam aged 28 of Ita Ogunbo armed with knife and stone started smashing Keke, vehicle windscreens in our area at about 8am.The said man smashed and broke a Correctional Service bus with registration no A240 7NC.

“In an effort to arrest him, ASC Ismail Kabir attached to Oke-Kura prison who was on guard along with other suspects struggled with him, during the process the suspect stabbed ASC Kabir on his head and as a result he sustained deep cuts on his head and hand.

“During the struggle, his rifle accidentally discharged and as a result, the bullet hit one Abdullahi Ayinla, a vulcaniser

“Both victims are currently on admission at State General Hospital, Surulere and Balogun Hospital Ilorin, respectively and are responding to treatment. Preliminary investigation is on,” Philip stated.